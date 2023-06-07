Here Are the Criterion Collection Films Streaming on Max

One bonus of a Max subscription is access to part of the Criterion Collection, which amasses classic films from both the U.S. and abroad. While the Criterion Channel houses a much larger inventory of films, the Criterion Collection available on Max is seriously impressive.

It includes some of the finest foreign films by directors Fellini, Truffaut, and Kurosawa. Various Hitchcock films (“The 39 Steps,” “The Lady Vanishes”) are also available, as is the work of two renowned British directors: Michael Powell’s beautiful “The Red Shoes” and David Lean’s romantic heartbreaker “Brief Encounters.”

Many of Chaplin’s most famous silent films are here, including one of his masterpieces, “The Gold Rush” (1925) and the 1942 version, which includes a musical score and new narration.

The streamer’s subscription starts at $9.99 — and for film buffs, the Criterion library is a cinematic education.

2020s Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) April 18, 2021 A man and a woman in Lagos want to escape their everyday lives, but extricating themselves is no easy task. Two stories narrated with tenderness and restraint that only fleetingly touch, the dream of migrating to Europe floating above them all the while.

Drive My Car August 18, 2021 Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions will be unveiled.

2010s The Great Beauty May 21, 2013 Jep Gambardella has seduced his way through the lavish nightlife of Rome for decades, but after his 65th birthday and a shock from the past, Jep looks past the nightclubs and parties to find a timeless landscape of absurd, exquisite beauty.

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words August 27, 2015 A personal and captivating account of the extraordinary life and work of Ingrid Bergman (1915-82), a young Swedish woman who became one of the most celebrated actresses in world cinema.

Cameraperson September 9, 2016 As a visually radical memoir, CAMERAPERSON draws on the remarkable footage that filmmaker Kirsten Johnson has shot and reframes it in ways that illuminate moments and situations that have personally affected her. What emerges is an elegant meditation on the relationship between truth and the camera frame, as Johnson transforms scenes that have been presented on Festival screens as one kind of truth into another kind of story—one about personal journey, craft, and direct human connection.

David Lynch: The Art Life February 15, 2017 An intimate journey through the formative years of David Lynch’s life. From his idyllic upbringing in small town America to the dark streets of Philadelphia, we follow Lynch as he traces the events that have helped to shape one of cinema’s most enigmatic directors.

The Lure December 25, 2015 Two mermaid sisters, who end up performing at a nightclub, face cruel and bloody choices when one of them falls in love with a beautiful young man.

The Grand Budapest Hotel February 26, 2014 The Grand Budapest Hotel tells of a legendary concierge at a famous European hotel between the wars and his friendship with a young employee who becomes his trusted protégé. The story involves the theft and recovery of a priceless Renaissance painting, the battle for an enormous family fortune and the slow and then sudden upheavals that transformed Europe during the first half of the 20th century.

Parasite May 30, 2019 Facing unemployment, dwindling savings, and an uncertain future, the Kim family discovers a possible way out of their troubles thanks to the wealthy and glamorous Park family. What follows is a tense, funny, and moving story about ambition, jealousy, and class warfare. This brilliant film won 4 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Don’t be spooked by the subtitles. You will love this movie.

Varda by Agnès March 28, 2019 An unpredictable documentary from a fascinating storyteller, Agnès Varda’s last film sheds light on her experience as a director, bringing a personal insight to what she calls “cine-writing,” traveling from Rue Daguerre in Paris to Los Angeles and Beijing.