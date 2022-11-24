Peacock Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

With Peacock, you can stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, live Hallmark channels, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, every WWE PPV event, and every World Cup match in Spanish. But, will you be able to save for Black Friday 2022?

Just like Hulu, which is offering 12 months for $1.99 a month, Peacock has a Black Friday deal of their own that can’t be beat. Through Cyber Monday 2022, you can get 12 months of Peacock for just $0.99 a month with Promo Code: SAVEBIG.

Through Cyber Monday 2022, you can get 12 months of Peacock for just $0.99 a month with Promo Code: SAVEBIG.

But, that’s not the only way to save on Peacock. There are also discounts on Peacock Premium Plus with No Ads, as well as a way to get six months for free.

1. Get 12 Months of Peacock Premium for $0.99 a Month (80% OFF)

Now is a great time to subscribe to Peacock, because you will get live access to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL Action, the World Cup in Spanish, and live access to Hallmark channels and their entire library of holiday movies.

How to Get 80% Off Peacock Premium

Click here to Activate The Deal

Select “Get Started”

Select Peacock Premium Monthly Plan

Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Get Peacock Premium For $0.99 For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG

If you need a new movie to stream, Peacock is streaming “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Nope,” “Beast”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, and more.

They also have a library full of TV favorites like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

2. Get 12 Months of Peacock Premium Plus for $5.99 a Month (40% OFF)

If you want the upgraded Peacock Premium Plus — which is ad-free, allows offline downloads, and now includes live access to your local NBC affiliate –– you can still save. With Peacock’s Black Friday promo, you can get Premium Plus, which is normally $9.99 per month, for just $5.99 monthly for the next year.

How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium Plus

Click here to Activate The Deal.

Select “Get Started.”

Select Peacock Premium Plus Monthly Plan.

Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout.

Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

Get Peacock Premium Plus For $5.99 For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG

3. Get 6 Months of Peacock For Free when you buy a Chromecast with Google TV

One of the best device deals of the Black Friday season is the Chromecast with Google TV. You can get Chromecast HD for just $18 or 4K model for $29.99.

But, if you’ve never tried Peacock before, you’re in luck because you will get 6 months of Peacock Premium for free ($30 value) with you purchase – making the device effectively free.

4. Save on Peacock with Your Amex Card

If you’re a new or existing Peacock subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal that will let you stream Peacock for free. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $4.99 back the next three months ($15 total), when they spend $4.99 or more at Peacock. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

How to Get 3 Months of Peacock Premium For Free

Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer

If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Peacock

Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your Peacock account

You’ll receive $4.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next 3 months

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

