Peacock Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Jason Gurwin

With Peacock, you can stream the latest NBC and Bravo shows, live Hallmark channels, “The Office,” “Sunday Night Football,” Premier League soccer, Notre Dame football, every WWE PPV event, and every World Cup match in Spanish. But, will you be able to save for Black Friday 2022?

Just like Hulu, which is offering 12 months for $1.99 a month, Peacock has a Black Friday deal of their own that can’t be beat. Through Cyber Monday 2022, you can get 12 months of Peacock for just $0.99 a month with Promo Code: SAVEBIG.

But, that’s not the only way to save on Peacock. There are also discounts on Peacock Premium Plus with No Ads, as well as a way to get six months for free.

1. Get 12 Months of Peacock Premium for $0.99 a Month (80% OFF)

Now is a great time to subscribe to Peacock, because you will get live access to the Thanksgiving Day Parade, NFL Action, the World Cup in Spanish, and live access to Hallmark channels and their entire library of holiday movies.

How to Get 80% Off Peacock Premium

  • Click here to Activate The Deal
  • Select “Get Started”
  • Select Peacock Premium Monthly Plan
  • Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout
  • Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

If you need a new movie to stream, Peacock is streaming “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Nope,” “Beast”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, and more.

They also have a library full of TV favorites like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

2. Get 12 Months of Peacock Premium Plus for $5.99 a Month (40% OFF)

If you want the upgraded Peacock Premium Plus — which is ad-free, allows offline downloads, and now includes live access to your local NBC affiliate –– you can still save. With Peacock’s Black Friday promo, you can get Premium Plus, which is normally $9.99 per month, for just $5.99 monthly for the next year.

How to Get 40% Off Peacock Premium Plus

  • Click here to Activate The Deal.
  • Select “Get Started.”
  • Select Peacock Premium Plus Monthly Plan.
  • Apply Promo Code: “SAVEBIG” at Checkout.
  • Enter payment details and click “Pay Now.”

3. Get 6 Months of Peacock For Free when you buy a Chromecast with Google TV

One of the best device deals of the Black Friday season is the Chromecast with Google TV. You can get Chromecast HD for just $18 or 4K model for $29.99.

But, if you’ve never tried Peacock before, you’re in luck because you will get 6 months of Peacock Premium for free ($30 value) with you purchase – making the device effectively free.

4. Save on Peacock with Your Amex Card

If you’re a new or existing Peacock subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal that will let you stream Peacock for free. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $4.99 back the next three months ($15 total), when they spend $4.99 or more at Peacock. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

How to Get 3 Months of Peacock Premium For Free

  • Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer
  • If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Peacock
  • Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your Peacock account
  • You’ll receive $4.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next 3 months

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

Service Deal Normal Price Promo Code Link
Hulu $1.99/mo. For 12 Months $7.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ $4.98/mo. For 12 Months $15.98/mo. - Get The Deal
Peacock Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF) $4.99/mo. SAVEBIG Get The Deal
HBO Max Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month $9.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Paramount+ Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo $49.99/yr BFCM50 Get The Deal
Philo $5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial $25/mo. thanks Get The Deal
Sling TV $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras $40/mo. - Get The Deal
Disney+ Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF) $109.99/yr. - Get The Deal
NBA League Pass $50 For Entire Season $99.99/season Get The Deal

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.

