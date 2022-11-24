 Skip to Content
Hulu + Live TV Black Friday 2022 Deals: Can You Save on Hulu Live on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

Jason Gurwin

While Hulu has a big Black Friday sale, offering $1.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $7.99) – what if you want to save on Hulu + Live TV?

Even though Hulu Live TV doesn’t have a Black Friday or Cyber Monday 2022 deal of their own, there are still ways to save on Hulu Live TV for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022.

If you are looking for discounts on a Live TV Streaming Service, you can get 50% OFF Sling TV or your first month of Philo for just $5 (Use Code: thanks).

But if you want to save on Hulu Live TV, we will go through the different available offers, including discounted gift cards, and more. So, you want a deal on Hulu for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, we got you covered.

1. Save 15% on Hulu When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Whether you’re an existing or new Hulu subscriber, you can pay through iTunes or Google Play.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $15 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

2. Get Hulu with Limited Commercials For $1.99/mo. For a Year

If you reconsider and don’t actually need live TV, you could take advantage of Hulu's 2022 Black Friday deal, which gives Hulu with Limited Commercials for 1.99 per month for the 12 months.

You will get access to over 80,000 TV Episodes and movies, including many shows that air on Live TV - and all FX shows the same-day they air on cable.

3. Get The Disney Bundle For Free with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu Live TV customers will get ESPN+ and Disney+ ($15 value) included in their plan at no extra charge. In addition to The Disney Bundle, Hulu + Live TV now includes an Unlimited DVR with commercial skipping.

4. Get 1-Month of Philo For Just $5

While it’s not Hulu Live TV, there are some good alternatives offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Through November 30th, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month with Code: thanks, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.

Unlike Hulu Live TV, it doesn’t have live sports, but includes many of the same top cable channels from Discovery, Hallmark, as well as those from AMC – which isn’t available on Hulu.

5. Get $10 OFF Sling TV + Lifestyle Extra + Free Fire Stick Lite

Through November 27th, you can get $10 OFF Your first month of Sling TV, a free month of their Lifestyle Extra pack ($6 value), and Free Fire TV Stick Lite ($29.99 value).

With the deal, you can choose either Sling Orange or Blue for just $30, which is a great option to stream live sports on ESPN (Sling Orange) or FOX/FS1/NFL Network (Sling Blue). Sling is the least expensive way to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If you don’t have a streaming device, this is a great way to get a device for free Fire Stick up your streaming game.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

Service Deal Normal Price Promo Code Link
Hulu $1.99/mo. For 12 Months $7.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ $4.98/mo. For 12 Months $15.98/mo. - Get The Deal
Peacock Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF) $4.99/mo. SAVEBIG Get The Deal
HBO Max Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month $9.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Paramount+ Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo $49.99/yr BFCM50 Get The Deal
Philo $5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial $25/mo. thanks Get The Deal
Sling TV $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras $40/mo. - Get The Deal
Disney+ Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF) $109.99/yr. - Get The Deal
NBA League Pass $50 For Entire Season $99.99/season Get The Deal

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.

