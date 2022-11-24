Apple TV+ Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Apple TV+ is an amazing streaming service with thought-provoking originals, MLB games, Best Picture winner “CODA,” and beloved classic shows like “Fraggle Rock” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” But can you score a deal on the service for Black Friday?

There are no specific Apple TV+ Black Friday deals, but there are lots of great ways to save, no matter your budget. If you are looking to save big on a streaming service, you can get 12 Months of Hulu for just $1.99 a month.

But, between free trials, discounts, and extended free trial when you buy a device, you still have plenty of options for score this Black Friday on Apple TV+.

1. Get a Free Trial of Apple TV+

Apple TV+ offers a generous 7-day FREE trial, so you can check out hits like “Ted Lasso” and “Severance.” You can also watch their new release movie, “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Since the service is so young, you can binge through most of their best shows in a week.

2. Get 3 Months of Apple TV+ With Purchase of a Roku Device

If you sign up for Apple TV+ through a Roku, you’ll get three months totally free. You’ll also get 30 days of free HBO Max and discovery+. Luckily, you can score some Black Friday deals on Roku devices:

Roku 2022 Black Friday Deals

Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $24.99 (normally $49.99), which is $5 cheaper than last Black Friday.

3. Get 3 Months FREE with a New Apple TV Device

If you buy a new Apple TV streaming device, you’ll get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free. Here are the best Black Friday deals on those devices.

4. Get Apple TV+ FREE with T-Mobile

If you have the T-Mobile Magenta plan, you’ll get 6 months of Apple TV+ for free. If you have Magenta MAX, you’ll get Apple TV+ indefinitely. Get the T-Mobile deal here.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

