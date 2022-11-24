Netflix Black Friday 2022 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

While Netflix doesn’t have a Black Friday 2022 deal like Hulu's $1.99 for the next 12 months, there are still ways to save on the streaming service this holiday season.

Everything from taking advantage of discounted gift cards, to how to get a nearly free device, and even ways to save if you’re an existing Netflix subscriber. If you want a deal on Netflix for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022, we got you covered.

1. Get Gift Card Bonus When You Purchase Netflix Gift Card

One of the best ways to save on streaming services is to keep an eye out for when different retailers have specials on streaming gift cards and then apply them to save even more when you cut the cord.

For example, Best Buy usually offers a $15 Best Buy gift card for free when you purchase a $100 Netflix gift card.

With the Best Buy Gift Card, you could take advantage of one of Best Buy’s discounted streaming devices. You can get the Chromecast HD — which is currently on sale for $19.99 (normally $29.99), or Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is just $24.99 (normally $49.99). When you buy a streaming device, it also comes with three months of YouTube Premium and a 30-day free trial of fuboTV.

How to Get $15 Free Best Buy Gift Card

Click here to activate the promotion. Add $100 in Gift Cards + $15 BB Gift Card to your cart. Checkout to receive the digital gift cards.

2. Switch to Netflix Basic with Ads Plan

If you are looking save some this holiday season, Netflix recently introduced their new Netflix Basic with Ads plan. For just $5.99 a month, you can get Netflix’s streaming library for $4 less per month than Netflix Basic (No Ads) plan.

Just like the Netflix Basic plan, it allows one stream at at time, and streams in 720p HD. It includes four minutes of ads per hour and doesn’t allow offline downloads. With the plan, you will save $48 per year, with access to Netflix Originals and library of shows.

3. Get Netflix for Free with T-Mobile Plan

If you subscribe to a T-Mobile Magenta (Netflix Basic) or T-Mobile Magenta Max (Netflix Standard) plan, you will get Netflix included in your plan. For a limited time, you can get 4 lines of Magenta for just $35 a line or Magenta Plus for $42.50 line — both with taxes and fees included.

4. Get Hulu For Just $1.99 a Month

While it’s not Netflix, there are some good alternatives offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Until Monday, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. This is available to new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t had Hulu for the last three months).

30-Day Free Trial $7.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $1.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

5. Save $167 a Year with Disney Bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

Looking for three streaming services for less than Netflix? You have a limited time to take advantage of The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ (No Ads). Starting in December, it will no longer be offered.

You can get Disney+ ($10.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($7.99) and ESPN+ ($9.99) for just $14.99 a month ($28.97 separately). That’s $0.50 less a month than just Netflix.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

