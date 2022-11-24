 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

FuboTV Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

FuboTV is one of the best ways to watch live TV without a cable subscription. But can you save with any Black Friday deals?

This year, fuboTV doesn’t have any Black Friday deals, but there are still great ways to save. If you are looking for discounts on a Live TV Streaming Service, you can get 50% OFF Sling TV or your first month of Philo for just $5 (Use Code: thanks).

1. Get 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

If you’re a new subscriber, you can start streaming for free for 7 days. FuboTV provides 27 of the top 35 cable channels.

Try it today and you’ll be able to watch AMC, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TLC, Travel Channel, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

You’ll also get ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision and a 1,000-hour DVR to store your recordings.

2. Get 30-Day Free Trial of fuboTV with Roku or Fire TV Purchase

One of the best ways for new subscribers to get access to fuboTV for an extended free trial is through a device purchase. When you buy a Roku, Fire TV, or Chromecast at Best Buy, you will get a 30-Day Free Trial of fuboTV’s Pro Plan ($70 value).

Currently, you can get 50% OFF the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Fire Stick 4K. With the deal, you can get a month of fuboTV, plus a new 4K streaming device for just $24.99.

3. Get Your First Month For $34.99 Through Best Buy

Best Buy is selling a gift card for 1-Month of fuboTV for $34.99 (a 50% savings). The deal is only available to new subscribers. If you’re considering this deal, we’d recommend just getting a Roku or Fire Stick instead – since you’ll get a 4K streaming device + a month of fuboTV for $10 less.

4. Get Additional Savings on fuboTV with Amex Offers

If you have an American Express card, the frequently run promotions where you can get $20 back each month for three months if you use the card to pay for the service. First, add the deal to your card through the American Express Benefits page.

Then, use that card to sign up for fuboTV.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

Service Deal Normal Price Promo Code Link
Hulu $1.99/mo. For 12 Months $7.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ $4.98/mo. For 12 Months $15.98/mo. - Get The Deal
Peacock Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF) $4.99/mo. SAVEBIG Get The Deal
HBO Max Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month $9.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Paramount+ Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo $49.99/yr BFCM50 Get The Deal
Philo $5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial $25/mo. thanks Get The Deal
Sling TV $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras $40/mo. - Get The Deal
Disney+ Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF) $109.99/yr. - Get The Deal
NBA League Pass $50 For Entire Season $99.99/season Get The Deal

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.