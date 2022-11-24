FuboTV Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

FuboTV is one of the best ways to watch live TV without a cable subscription. But can you save with any Black Friday deals?

This year, fuboTV doesn’t have any Black Friday deals, but there are still great ways to save. If you are looking for discounts on a Live TV Streaming Service, you can get 50% OFF Sling TV or your first month of Philo for just $5 (Use Code: thanks).

1. Get 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

1. Get 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV 2. Get 30-Day Free Trial of fuboTV with Roku or Fire TV Purchase

2. Get 30-Day Free Trial of fuboTV with Roku or Fire TV Purchase 3. Get Your First Month For $34.99 Through Best Buy

3. Get Your First Month For $34.99 Through Best Buy 4. Get Additional Savings on fuboTV with Amex Offers

4. Get Additional Savings on fuboTV with Amex Offers How to Save on Other Streaming Services

1. Get 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

If you’re a new subscriber, you can start streaming for free for 7 days. FuboTV provides 27 of the top 35 cable channels.

Try it today and you’ll be able to watch AMC, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Food Network, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, MSNBC, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Syfy, TLC, Travel Channel, USA Network, VH1, and WE tv.

You’ll also get ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision and a 1,000-hour DVR to store your recordings.

2. Get 30-Day Free Trial of fuboTV with Roku or Fire TV Purchase

One of the best ways for new subscribers to get access to fuboTV for an extended free trial is through a device purchase. When you buy a Roku, Fire TV, or Chromecast at Best Buy, you will get a 30-Day Free Trial of fuboTV’s Pro Plan ($70 value).

Currently, you can get 50% OFF the Roku Streaming Stick 4K or Fire Stick 4K. With the deal, you can get a month of fuboTV, plus a new 4K streaming device for just $24.99.

3. Get Your First Month For $34.99 Through Best Buy

Best Buy is selling a gift card for 1-Month of fuboTV for $34.99 (a 50% savings). The deal is only available to new subscribers. If you’re considering this deal, we’d recommend just getting a Roku or Fire Stick instead – since you’ll get a 4K streaming device + a month of fuboTV for $10 less.

4. Get Additional Savings on fuboTV with Amex Offers

If you have an American Express card, the frequently run promotions where you can get $20 back each month for three months if you use the card to pay for the service. First, add the deal to your card through the American Express Benefits page.

Then, use that card to sign up for fuboTV.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.