Hulu Black Friday 2022 Deals – What Are The Best Promo Codes, Deals, and Ways to Save on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

Hulu might just have the best Black Friday deal of 2022. Through Cyber Monday, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month for the next year. That will save you $72.

But, besides the Hulu Cyber Monday and Black Friday deal, we are going to show you other ways to save on Hulu. Everything from bundling, to taking advantage of discounted gift cards, to how to save even if you’re an existing subscriber. Whether you want a deal on their ad-supported or ad-free plan, we got you covered.

While the best deal is $1.99 a month, you wouldn’t want to miss these other promos and deals.

1. Get Hulu For Just $1.99 a Month

Hulu has a very special Black Friday & Cyber Monday deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. This is available to new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t had Hulu for the last month). The offer ends on Monday, November 30th, so hop on it if you don’t want to miss it.

2. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $8.65 a Month

If you combine Hulu's Black Friday deal, you can build your own bundle with Disney+ for just $8.65 a month. To do that, just sign-up for the Hulu deal and you can then sign-up for the Disney+ annual plan. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.

Bundle Disney+ & Hulu

  • Click here to sign-up for Hulu Black Friday Deal: $1.99 a month
  • Click here to sign-up for Disney+ Annual Plan: ~$6.66 a month ($79.99 paid annually)

Total: $8.65 / month

Hulu

Disney+

3. Save 20% on Hulu When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards. This is one way to save on Hulu’s Ad Free Plan.

Both Target and Best Buy offer a $15 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

When you get 20% off a discounted gift card, that means you can get Hulu’s ad-free plan for just $11.99 a month.

4. Save $12 a Year, When You Pre-Pay for Hulu

For existing subscribers that might not be eligible for the Black Friday deal, Hulu is giving a discount when they pre-pay for a year of service. Normally a full year would cost $95.88 if you paid monthly, but if you’re willing to pre-pay you can get it for just $79.99 ($6.33 per month).

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

Service Deal Normal Price Promo Code Link
Hulu $1.99/mo. For 12 Months $7.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ $4.98/mo. For 12 Months $15.98/mo. - Get The Deal
Peacock Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF) $4.99/mo. SAVEBIG Get The Deal
HBO Max Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month $9.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Paramount+ Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo $49.99/yr BFCM50 Get The Deal
Philo $5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial $25/mo. thanks Get The Deal
Sling TV $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras $40/mo. - Get The Deal
Disney+ Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF) $109.99/yr. - Get The Deal
NBA League Pass $50 For Entire Season $99.99/season Get The Deal

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.

