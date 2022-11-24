Discovery+ Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?
If you love unscripted entertainment and reality TV, it’s hard to beat discovery+. With shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, Magnolia Network, there is a ton of content to keep you busy this holiday season.
In addition to the official Black Friday deal for discovery+, but there are some great ways to save.
We will go through the different available offers, including how to get 3 months of discovery+ for just $0.99 a month.
Hulu’s Black Friday Deal
1. Get 3 Months of discovery+ For Just $0.99 a Month
For Black Friday 2022, you can get three months of discovery+ for just $0.99 a month. This is the best offer they’ve had since they launched the service. With this deal, you can watch your favorite shows from networks including Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, and Magnolia Network. Catch up on 90-Day Fiancé, Fixer Upper, and more.
2. Get a 7 Day Free Trial of Discovery+
Discovery+ is still one of the few streaming services that offers a free trial. Whether you sign-up directly or through Prime Video channels, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial. This is a great way to catch up on the latest season of “90 Day Fiance” or the “Holiday Baking Championship.”
3. Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Discovery+ With Purchase of a New Roku Device
If you pick up a new Roku device for the holidays, you’ll be treated to tons of free entertainment. Activate your device and you’ll get 30 days of free discovery+ and HBO Max. You’ll also get 3 months of free Apple TV+
Check out all the great deals available today for Roku devices.
Roku 2022 Black Friday Deals
- Roku Express (2022): $17.99 (normally $29.99)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $24.99 (normally $49.99)
- Roku Ultra: $69.99 (normally $99.99)
- Roku Streambar: $79.99 (normally $129.99)
Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $24.99 (normally $49.99), which is $5 cheaper than last Black Friday.
4. Get 6 Months of Discovery+ For Free with Verizon
If you have Verizon’s Play More ($45/mo) or Get More ($55/mo) Unlimited plan, you’ll get 6 months of discovery+ for free. You’ll also get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music free for 6 months.
5. Get 40% OFF with Discovery+ Student Discount
Students can stream discovery+ for just $2.99/month. As long as your student status is verified, you can keep the price.
How to Save on Other Streaming Services
If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.
Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services
|Service
|Deal
|Normal Price
|Promo Code
|Link
|Hulu
|$1.99/mo. For 12 Months
|$7.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Hulu & Disney+
|$4.98/mo. For 12 Months
|$15.98/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Peacock
|Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF)
|$4.99/mo.
|SAVEBIG
|Get The Deal
|HBO Max
|Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month
|$9.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Paramount+
|Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo
|$49.99/yr
|BFCM50
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial
|$25/mo.
|thanks
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|$10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras
|$40/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Disney+
|Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF)
|$109.99/yr.
|-
|Get The Deal
|NBA League Pass
|$50 For Entire Season
|$99.99/season
|Get The Deal
