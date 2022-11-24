Discovery+ Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

If you love unscripted entertainment and reality TV, it’s hard to beat discovery+. With shows from Discovery, TLC, Food Network, Magnolia Network, there is a ton of content to keep you busy this holiday season.

In addition to the official Black Friday deal for discovery+, but there are some great ways to save.

We will go through the different available offers, including how to get 3 months of discovery+ for just $0.99 a month.

Hulu’s Black Friday Deal

You could also combine this deal with Hulu's Black Friday Deal, which will give you the service for just $1.99 a month for the next year.

Get The Deal $7.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $1.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

1. Get 3 Months of discovery+ For Just $0.99 a Month

1. Get 3 Months of discovery+ For Just $0.99 a Month 2. Get a 7 Day Free Trial of Discovery+

2. Get a 7 Day Free Trial of Discovery+ 3. Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Discovery+ With Purchase of a New Roku Device

3. Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Discovery+ With Purchase of a New Roku Device 4. Get 6 Months of Discovery+ For Free with Verizon

4. Get 6 Months of Discovery+ For Free with Verizon 5. Get 40% OFF with Discovery+ Student Discount

5. Get 40% OFF with Discovery+ Student Discount How to Save on Other Streaming Services

1. Get 3 Months of discovery+ For Just $0.99 a Month

For Black Friday 2022, you can get three months of discovery+ for just $0.99 a month. This is the best offer they’ve had since they launched the service. With this deal, you can watch your favorite shows from networks including Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, and Magnolia Network. Catch up on 90-Day Fiancé, Fixer Upper, and more.

2. Get a 7 Day Free Trial of Discovery+

Discovery+ is still one of the few streaming services that offers a free trial. Whether you sign-up directly or through Prime Video channels, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial. This is a great way to catch up on the latest season of “90 Day Fiance” or the “Holiday Baking Championship.”

3. Get a 30-Day Free Trial of Discovery+ With Purchase of a New Roku Device

If you pick up a new Roku device for the holidays, you’ll be treated to tons of free entertainment. Activate your device and you’ll get 30 days of free discovery+ and HBO Max. You’ll also get 3 months of free Apple TV+

Check out all the great deals available today for Roku devices.

Roku 2022 Black Friday Deals

Their best deal is on their recently released Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which is now available for just $24.99 (normally $49.99), which is $5 cheaper than last Black Friday.

4. Get 6 Months of Discovery+ For Free with Verizon

If you have Verizon’s Play More ($45/mo) or Get More ($55/mo) Unlimited plan, you’ll get 6 months of discovery+ for free. You’ll also get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music free for 6 months.

Get The Deal $45/line verizon.com Get discovery+ and the Disney Bundle FREE for 6 months

5. Get 40% OFF with Discovery+ Student Discount

Students can stream discovery+ for just $2.99/month. As long as your student status is verified, you can keep the price.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.