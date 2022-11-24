 Skip to Content
Disney+

Disney+ Black Friday 2022 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Jason Gurwin

As of now, there is no official Black Friday promotion on Disney+, with a special bundle through Hulu, you will be able to get Hulu and Disney+ for just $4.98/mo. for 12 months for Black Friday 2022.

We will also show you other ways to save on Disney+ by pre-paying to bundling, and with a price hike coming to the Disney+ (No Ads) plan in December, we will also show you how you can lock in the current price for another year.

Whether you want to stream “The Mandalorian,” “Andor,” and waiting for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to come to Disney’s streaming service – we are gonna make sure you know of the best deals.

Disney+ Black Friday Deals

1. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $4.98 a Month

Hulu has launched a very special Black Friday deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. You can build your own bundle with Disney+ (No Ads) for $4.98 a month, when you combine the Hulu promo with the Disney+ Add-on via Hulu. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.

Bundle Disney+ & Hulu

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Click Get This Deal on Hulu
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year
  • Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ For Just $2.99/month ($4.98/mo Total)

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

  • Go to Your Profile in top right
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column
  • Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section
  • Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App

To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.

2. Save $168 a Year on Disney+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+

This is your last chance to get The Disney Bundle with Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (with Ads), and ESPN+ at just $13.99 a month. While it will increase to $14.99 a month in December, this is your last chance to even get it, since it will only be available to existing subscribers. After December 8th, if you want a Disney Bundle with Disney+ (No Ads), it will start at $19.99 a month.

If purchased separately, Disney+ ($10.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($7.99) and ESPN+ ($9.99) are ~$29 a month, but when you bundle them — the price drops to just $14.99 a month. That’s a nearly $168 savings.

3. Save $30 on Disney+ with the Annual Plan

This is also your last chance to get the Disney+ Annual Plan at its current price of $79.99. Starting December 8th, it will cost $109.99 to get an entire year of Disney+.

If you’re willing to pre-pay for a year of Disney+ ($79.99), the price becomes more reasonable. You can save $30 if you pay for a year in advance, which nets out to $6.66 a month. This is also a good way to lock in your price and avoid the price hike for another year.

4. Get 6 Months of Disney Bundle For Free with Verizon

If you get Verizon’s Start Unlimited, Play More, Do More, or Get More plans ($70-$90/month), you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music free for 6 months. Start Unlimited also includes 6 months of discovery+, the other plans include 1 year of it.

5. Save Up to $84 on the Disney Bundle with American Express

For certain American Express cardholders, such as Blue Cash Preferred, there is a deal to get $7 back each month you spend at least $13.99 on the Disney Bundle. To activate this deal, you must enroll through the American Express benefits portal, then sign up for any Disney Bundle with the enrolled card as your payment method.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

Service Deal Normal Price Promo Code Link
Hulu $1.99/mo. For 12 Months $7.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ $4.98/mo. For 12 Months $15.98/mo. - Get The Deal
Peacock Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF) $4.99/mo. SAVEBIG Get The Deal
HBO Max Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month $9.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Paramount+ Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo $49.99/yr BFCM50 Get The Deal
Philo $5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial $25/mo. thanks Get The Deal
Sling TV $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras $40/mo. - Get The Deal
Disney+ Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF) $109.99/yr. - Get The Deal
NBA League Pass $50 For Entire Season $99.99/season Get The Deal

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.