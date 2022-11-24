Disney+ Black Friday 2022 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?
As of now, there is no official Black Friday promotion on Disney+, with a special bundle through Hulu, you will be able to get Hulu and Disney+ for just $4.98/mo. for 12 months for Black Friday 2022.
We will also show you other ways to save on Disney+ by pre-paying to bundling, and with a price hike coming to the Disney+ (No Ads) plan in December, we will also show you how you can lock in the current price for another year.
Whether you want to stream “The Mandalorian,” “Andor,” and waiting for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to come to Disney’s streaming service – we are gonna make sure you know of the best deals.
Disney+ Black Friday Deals
1. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $4.98 a Month
Hulu has launched a very special Black Friday deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. You can build your own bundle with Disney+ (No Ads) for $4.98 a month, when you combine the Hulu promo with the Disney+ Add-on via Hulu. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.
Bundle Disney+ & Hulu
- Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
- Click Get This Deal on Hulu
- Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year
- Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ For Just $2.99/month ($4.98/mo Total)
How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.
So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.
- Go to Your Profile in top right
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column
- Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section
- Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App
To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.
2. Save $168 a Year on Disney+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+
This is your last chance to get The Disney Bundle with Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (with Ads), and ESPN+ at just $13.99 a month. While it will increase to $14.99 a month in December, this is your last chance to even get it, since it will only be available to existing subscribers. After December 8th, if you want a Disney Bundle with Disney+ (No Ads), it will start at $19.99 a month.
If purchased separately, Disney+ ($10.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($7.99) and ESPN+ ($9.99) are ~$29 a month, but when you bundle them — the price drops to just $14.99 a month. That’s a nearly $168 savings.
3. Save $30 on Disney+ with the Annual Plan
This is also your last chance to get the Disney+ Annual Plan at its current price of $79.99. Starting December 8th, it will cost $109.99 to get an entire year of Disney+.
If you’re willing to pre-pay for a year of Disney+ ($79.99), the price becomes more reasonable. You can save $30 if you pay for a year in advance, which nets out to $6.66 a month. This is also a good way to lock in your price and avoid the price hike for another year.
4. Get 6 Months of Disney Bundle For Free with Verizon
If you get Verizon’s Start Unlimited, Play More, Do More, or Get More plans ($70-$90/month), you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music free for 6 months. Start Unlimited also includes 6 months of discovery+, the other plans include 1 year of it.
5. Save Up to $84 on the Disney Bundle with American Express
For certain American Express cardholders, such as Blue Cash Preferred, there is a deal to get $7 back each month you spend at least $13.99 on the Disney Bundle. To activate this deal, you must enroll through the American Express benefits portal, then sign up for any Disney Bundle with the enrolled card as your payment method.
How to Save on Other Streaming Services
If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.
Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services
|Service
|Deal
|Normal Price
|Promo Code
|Link
|Hulu
|$1.99/mo. For 12 Months
|$7.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Hulu & Disney+
|$4.98/mo. For 12 Months
|$15.98/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Peacock
|Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF)
|$4.99/mo.
|SAVEBIG
|Get The Deal
|HBO Max
|Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month
|$9.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Paramount+
|Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo
|$49.99/yr
|BFCM50
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial
|$25/mo.
|thanks
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|$10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras
|$40/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Disney+
|Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF)
|$109.99/yr.
|-
|Get The Deal
|NBA League Pass
|$50 For Entire Season
|$99.99/season
|Get The Deal
