Disney+ Black Friday 2022 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

As of now, there is no official Black Friday promotion on Disney+, with a special bundle through Hulu, you will be able to get Hulu and Disney+ for just $4.98/mo. for 12 months for Black Friday 2022.

We will also show you other ways to save on Disney+ by pre-paying to bundling, and with a price hike coming to the Disney+ (No Ads) plan in December, we will also show you how you can lock in the current price for another year.

Whether you want to stream “The Mandalorian,” “Andor,” and waiting for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” to come to Disney’s streaming service – we are gonna make sure you know of the best deals.

Disney+ Black Friday Deals

1. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $4.98 a Month

1. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $4.98 a Month 2. Save $168 a Year on Disney+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+

2. Save $168 a Year on Disney+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+ 3. Save $30 on Disney+ with the Annual Plan

3. Save $30 on Disney+ with the Annual Plan 4. Get 6 Months of Disney Bundle For Free with Verizon

4. Get 6 Months of Disney Bundle For Free with Verizon 5. Save Up to $84 on the Disney Bundle with American Express

5. Save Up to $84 on the Disney Bundle with American Express How to Save on Other Streaming Services

1. Get Disney+ & Hulu For Just $4.98 a Month

Hulu has launched a very special Black Friday deal for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. You can build your own bundle with Disney+ (No Ads) for $4.98 a month, when you combine the Hulu promo with the Disney+ Add-on via Hulu. This is a great option for those not into sports, who might not need ESPN+.

Bundle Disney+ & Hulu

Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal

Click Get This Deal on Hulu

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year

Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ For Just $2.99/month ($4.98/mo Total)

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $7.99 hulu.com Black Friday Deal Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

Go to Your Profile in top right

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column

Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section

Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App

Get The Deal $1.99 / mo. | normally $7.99 hulu.com Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99 a month

To be eligible, you need to be billed through Hulu, including those on Black Friday, Streaming Day, or Student subscriptions, are eligible if they do not already subscribe to Disney+ or ESPN+.

2. Save $168 a Year on Disney+, When You Bundle With Hulu & ESPN+

This is your last chance to get The Disney Bundle with Disney+ (No Ads), Hulu (with Ads), and ESPN+ at just $13.99 a month. While it will increase to $14.99 a month in December, this is your last chance to even get it, since it will only be available to existing subscribers. After December 8th, if you want a Disney Bundle with Disney+ (No Ads), it will start at $19.99 a month.

If purchased separately, Disney+ ($10.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($7.99) and ESPN+ ($9.99) are ~$29 a month, but when you bundle them — the price drops to just $14.99 a month. That’s a nearly $168 savings.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

3. Save $30 on Disney+ with the Annual Plan

This is also your last chance to get the Disney+ Annual Plan at its current price of $79.99. Starting December 8th, it will cost $109.99 to get an entire year of Disney+.

If you’re willing to pre-pay for a year of Disney+ ($79.99), the price becomes more reasonable. You can save $30 if you pay for a year in advance, which nets out to $6.66 a month. This is also a good way to lock in your price and avoid the price hike for another year.

Get The Deal $79.99 / yr. disneyplus.com Save $30 When You Pay Annually

4. Get 6 Months of Disney Bundle For Free with Verizon

If you get Verizon’s Start Unlimited, Play More, Do More, or Get More plans ($70-$90/month), you’ll get Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music free for 6 months. Start Unlimited also includes 6 months of discovery+, the other plans include 1 year of it.

Get The Deal $55/line verizon.com Get Disney Bundle include on Verizon Get More Unlimited plan

5. Save Up to $84 on the Disney Bundle with American Express

For certain American Express cardholders, such as Blue Cash Preferred, there is a deal to get $7 back each month you spend at least $13.99 on the Disney Bundle. To activate this deal, you must enroll through the American Express benefits portal, then sign up for any Disney Bundle with the enrolled card as your payment method.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.