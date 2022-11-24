 Skip to Content
Showtime Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

Are you looking to save on Showtime for Black Friday? The streaming service offers favorites like “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” hit movies, and outstanding documentaries. And luckily, there are great ways to save on the streamer for Black Friday 2022.

Just like Hulu, which has one of the best Black Friday deals at 12 months $1.99 a month, Showtime is also offering four different ways you can get a big discount.

1. Get 2 Months of Showtime For Just $1.99 a Month

Another great way to save on Showtime is to add the service as a channel on Prime Video. If you do that, you’ll get 2 Months of Showtime for just $1.99 (Save 82%). If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry. You can get a 30-day FREE trial of Prime this holiday season.

If you like that offer, you can also get the same deal on STARZ, AMC+, Paramount+ Ad-Free, Epix, and VIX+.

2. Get 6 Months of Showtime For $3.99 a Month, After 30-Day Free Trial

Right now, you can get Showtime for free for 30 days. After that, you’ll pay just $3.99/month for 6 months.

That means that you can get six months of SHOWTIME for just $24, which is a savings of 64% over the regular price of $10.99 per month.

How to Save 64% Off Three Months of SHOWTIME

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • Click “Start Your Free Trial.”
  • Choose an e-mail and password.
  • Enter your information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.

3. Get Paramount+ & Showtime For Just $11.99 a Month

You can now access Showtime directly from the Paramount+ app. What’s even better is that you can save when you bundle Paramount+ and Showtime.

  • Paramount+ Essential + Showtime: $11.99/mo. ($119/year)
  • Paramount+ Premium + Showtime: $14.99/mo. ($149.99/year)

For just $11.99 a month, you can get Paramount+ Essential & Showtime ($15.98 value). If you prefer Paramount+ Premium, you can get it with Showtime for $14.99 a month ($20.98 value). With either plan, all content on Showtime runs ad-free.

4. Get 1-Year of Paramount+ & Showtime for $59.99

If you want to stream Showtime through Paramount+, you can get the next year for as low as $59.99 with the Paramount+ Black Friday Deal.

  • Paramount+ Essential + Showtime: $59.99/yr. (normally $119)
  • Paramount+ Premium + Showtime: $74.99/yr. (normally $149)

How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+ & Showtime

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Continue.”
  • Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.
  • Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”
  • Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.
  • If it’s not already added, use code BFCM50.
  • Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”

5 Get $7 OFF Showtime with American Express Offer

If you have an American Express card, you can get $7 back each month for three months if you use the card to pay for the service, but only if you’re paying $10.99 or more. First, add the deal to your card through the American Express Benefits page.

Then, use that card to sign up for Showtime. The Amazon deal is better, but the AmEx deal is an option.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

Service Deal Normal Price Promo Code Link
Hulu $1.99/mo. For 12 Months $7.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ $4.98/mo. For 12 Months $15.98/mo. - Get The Deal
Peacock Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF) $4.99/mo. SAVEBIG Get The Deal
HBO Max Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month $9.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Paramount+ Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo $49.99/yr BFCM50 Get The Deal
Philo $5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial $25/mo. thanks Get The Deal
Sling TV $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras $40/mo. - Get The Deal
Disney+ Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF) $109.99/yr. - Get The Deal
NBA League Pass $50 For Entire Season $99.99/season Get The Deal

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.

