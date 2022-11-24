Showtime Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?
Are you looking to save on Showtime for Black Friday? The streaming service offers favorites like “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” hit movies, and outstanding documentaries. And luckily, there are great ways to save on the streamer for Black Friday 2022.
Just like Hulu, which has one of the best Black Friday deals at 12 months $1.99 a month, Showtime is also offering four different ways you can get a big discount.
1. Get 2 Months of Showtime For Just $1.99 a Month
Another great way to save on Showtime is to add the service as a channel on Prime Video. If you do that, you’ll get 2 Months of Showtime for just $1.99 (Save 82%). If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, don’t worry. You can get a 30-day FREE trial of Prime this holiday season.
If you like that offer, you can also get the same deal on STARZ, AMC+, Paramount+ Ad-Free, Epix, and VIX+.
2. Get 6 Months of Showtime For $3.99 a Month, After 30-Day Free Trial
Right now, you can get Showtime for free for 30 days. After that, you’ll pay just $3.99/month for 6 months.
That means that you can get six months of SHOWTIME for just $24, which is a savings of 64% over the regular price of $10.99 per month.
How to Save 64% Off Three Months of SHOWTIME
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Click “Start Your Free Trial.”
- Choose an e-mail and password.
- Enter your information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.
3. Get Paramount+ & Showtime For Just $11.99 a Month
You can now access Showtime directly from the Paramount+ app. What’s even better is that you can save when you bundle Paramount+ and Showtime.
- Paramount+ Essential + Showtime: $11.99/mo. ($119/year)
- Paramount+ Premium + Showtime: $14.99/mo. ($149.99/year)
For just $11.99 a month, you can get Paramount+ Essential & Showtime ($15.98 value). If you prefer Paramount+ Premium, you can get it with Showtime for $14.99 a month ($20.98 value). With either plan, all content on Showtime runs ad-free.
4. Get 1-Year of Paramount+ & Showtime for $59.99
If you want to stream Showtime through Paramount+, you can get the next year for as low as $59.99 with the Paramount+ Black Friday Deal.
- Paramount+ Essential + Showtime: $59.99/yr. (normally $119)
- Paramount+ Premium + Showtime: $74.99/yr. (normally $149)
How to Get 50% OFF Paramount+ & Showtime
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Continue.”
- Select the Checkbox to Display Annual Plans.
- Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free.”
- Create or Log Into Your Paramount+ Account.
- If it’s not already added, use code BFCM50.
- Add payment and select “Start Paramount+.”
5 Get $7 OFF Showtime with American Express Offer
If you have an American Express card, you can get $7 back each month for three months if you use the card to pay for the service, but only if you’re paying $10.99 or more. First, add the deal to your card through the American Express Benefits page.
Then, use that card to sign up for Showtime. The Amazon deal is better, but the AmEx deal is an option.
How to Save on Other Streaming Services
If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.
Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services
|Service
|Deal
|Normal Price
|Promo Code
|Link
|Hulu
|$1.99/mo. For 12 Months
|$7.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Hulu & Disney+
|$4.98/mo. For 12 Months
|$15.98/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Peacock
|Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF)
|$4.99/mo.
|SAVEBIG
|Get The Deal
|HBO Max
|Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month
|$9.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Paramount+
|Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo
|$49.99/yr
|BFCM50
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial
|$25/mo.
|thanks
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|$10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras
|$40/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Disney+
|Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF)
|$109.99/yr.
|-
|Get The Deal
|NBA League Pass
|$50 For Entire Season
|$99.99/season
|Get The Deal
