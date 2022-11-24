YouTube TV Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

YouTube TV is a great way to watch live TV without a cable subscription, but does the service offer any Black Friday deals?

There’s no specific Black Friday deal available, however, new YouTube TV subscribers can save a bundle. After free trial, new users get $10 off each month for their first three months.

If you are looking for discounts on a Live TV Streaming Service, you can get 50% OFF Sling TV or your first month of Philo for just $5 (Use Code: thanks). But, if you want something a bit cheaper, you can redeem Hulu's Black Friday deal, which its returning for just $1.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $7.99).

If you a new subscriber to YouTube TV, they frequently offer a discount on your first month of service after a 7-14 day free trial. Recently, they have been offering $10 OFF Your First Month, plus a 2 Week Free Trial.

If you are a T-Mobile or Sprint subscriber, you can get YouTube TV for $10 off per month for 12 months.

How to Save $10/month on YouTube TV

Head to this T-Mobile promotion site.

Enter your T-Mobile phone number.

Follow the on-screen prompts.

You will get a confirmation text.

The promo code will arrive 3-4 days later.

Active T-Mobile or Legacy Sprint postpaid consumer voice wireless and Home Internet customers who remain on an eligible plan qualify for the $10 monthly discount on YouTube TV.

If you want a streaming service most similar to YouTube TV, but at a lower price, you can try the Sling TV Black Friday Deal.

Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $20)

If you want to add A+E channels like A&E, Lifetime, and History Channel, which aren’t available on YouTube TV – this is an absolute steal.

Through November 30th, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.

7-Day Free Trial $25 / month philo.com Get Your First Month for $5 with Code: Thanks

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

