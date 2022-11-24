 Skip to Content
YouTube TV Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Ben Bowman

YouTube TV is a great way to watch live TV without a cable subscription, but does the service offer any Black Friday deals?

There’s no specific Black Friday deal available, however, new YouTube TV subscribers can save a bundle. After free trial, new users get $10 off each month for their first three months.

If you are looking for discounts on a Live TV Streaming Service, you can get 50% OFF Sling TV or your first month of Philo for just $5 (Use Code: thanks). But, if you want something a bit cheaper, you can redeem Hulu's Black Friday deal, which its returning for just $1.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $7.99).

1. Get Free Trial & Discount to YouTube TV

If you a new subscriber to YouTube TV, they frequently offer a discount on your first month of service after a 7-14 day free trial. Recently, they have been offering $10 OFF Your First Month, plus a 2 Week Free Trial.

2. Get $10 OFF YouTube with T-Mobile

If you are a T-Mobile or Sprint subscriber, you can get YouTube TV for $10 off per month for 12 months.

How to Save $10/month on YouTube TV

  • Head to this T-Mobile promotion site.
  • Enter your T-Mobile phone number.
  • Follow the on-screen prompts.
  • You will get a confirmation text.
  • The promo code will arrive 3-4 days later.

Active T-Mobile or Legacy Sprint postpaid consumer voice wireless and Home Internet customers who remain on an eligible plan qualify for the $10 monthly discount on YouTube TV.

3. Get 50% Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite

If you want a streaming service most similar to YouTube TV, but at a lower price, you can try the Sling TV Black Friday Deal.

4. Get 1-Month of Philo For Just $5

If you want to add A+E channels like A&E, Lifetime, and History Channel, which aren’t available on YouTube TV – this is an absolute steal.

Through November 30th, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.

How to Save on Other Streaming Services

If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.

Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services

Service Deal Normal Price Promo Code Link
Hulu $1.99/mo. For 12 Months $7.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Hulu & Disney+ $4.98/mo. For 12 Months $15.98/mo. - Get The Deal
Peacock Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF) $4.99/mo. SAVEBIG Get The Deal
HBO Max Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month $9.99/mo. - Get The Deal
Paramount+ Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo $49.99/yr BFCM50 Get The Deal
Philo $5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial $25/mo. thanks Get The Deal
Sling TV $10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras $40/mo. - Get The Deal
Disney+ Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF) $109.99/yr. - Get The Deal
NBA League Pass $50 For Entire Season $99.99/season Get The Deal

2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides

If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.

