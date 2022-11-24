YouTube TV Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?
YouTube TV is a great way to watch live TV without a cable subscription, but does the service offer any Black Friday deals?
There’s no specific Black Friday deal available, however, new YouTube TV subscribers can save a bundle. After free trial, new users get $10 off each month for their first three months.
If you are looking for discounts on a Live TV Streaming Service, you can get 50% OFF Sling TV or your first month of Philo for just $5 (Use Code: thanks). But, if you want something a bit cheaper, you can redeem Hulu's Black Friday deal, which its returning for just $1.99 per month for the 12 months (normally $7.99).
1. Get Free Trial & Discount to YouTube TV
If you a new subscriber to YouTube TV, they frequently offer a discount on your first month of service after a 7-14 day free trial. Recently, they have been offering $10 OFF Your First Month, plus a 2 Week Free Trial.
2. Get $10 OFF YouTube with T-Mobile
If you are a T-Mobile or Sprint subscriber, you can get YouTube TV for $10 off per month for 12 months.
How to Save $10/month on YouTube TV
- Head to this T-Mobile promotion site.
- Enter your T-Mobile phone number.
- Follow the on-screen prompts.
- You will get a confirmation text.
- The promo code will arrive 3-4 days later.
Active T-Mobile or Legacy Sprint postpaid consumer voice wireless and Home Internet customers who remain on an eligible plan qualify for the $10 monthly discount on YouTube TV.
3. Get 50% Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite
If you want a streaming service most similar to YouTube TV, but at a lower price, you can try the Sling TV Black Friday Deal.
4. Get 1-Month of Philo For Just $5
If you want to add A+E channels like A&E, Lifetime, and History Channel, which aren’t available on YouTube TV – this is an absolute steal.
Through November 30th, you can get Philo for just $5 for your first month, after a 7-Day Free Trial. This is available to new subscribers.
How to Save on Other Streaming Services
If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.
Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services
|Service
|Deal
|Normal Price
|Promo Code
|Link
|Hulu
|$1.99/mo. For 12 Months
|$7.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Hulu & Disney+
|$4.98/mo. For 12 Months
|$15.98/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Peacock
|Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF)
|$4.99/mo.
|SAVEBIG
|Get The Deal
|HBO Max
|Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month
|$9.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Paramount+
|Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo
|$49.99/yr
|BFCM50
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial
|$25/mo.
|thanks
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|$10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras
|$40/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Disney+
|Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF)
|$109.99/yr.
|-
|Get The Deal
|NBA League Pass
|$50 For Entire Season
|$99.99/season
