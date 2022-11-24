Sling TV Black Friday 2022 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save?
While most of the big Black Friday deals are on on-demand streaming services, you can still save if you want to watch Live TV. That’s because Sling TV is bringing some big savings for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.
As of the least expensive ways to stream live TV, with Sling TV can get up to 27 of the Top cable channels for as little as $20 for your first month. So how much can you save on Sling for Black Friday 2022?
Sling TV Black Friday Deals
1. Get $10 OFF Sling TV + Lifestyle Extra + Free Fire TV Stick Lite
Through November 27th, you can get $10 OFF Your first month of Sling TV and Free Fire TV Stick Lite ($29.99 value).
On top of that, you’ll get DVR Plus (200 Hour DVR), Lifestyle Extra, which includes Hallmark, and their Premium Pass, which includes Showtime, Epix, and STARZ for free for a month.
With the deal, you can choose either Sling Orange or Blue for just $30, which is a great option to stream live sports on ESPN (Sling Orange) or FOX/FS1/NFL Network (Sling Blue). Sling is the least expensive way to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
If you don’t have a streaming device, this is a great way to get a device for free Fire Stick up your streaming game.
2. Get 50% OFF Sling TV
If you don’t need a streaming device, you can also save by getting your first month of Sling TV for $20 for your first month (normally $40).
With the deal, you can also get half all all extras, meaning you can add Sports Extra, which includes NFL RedZone for just $5.50, or Comedy Extra, which includes Paramount Network/Yellowstone for just $3.
3. Get 50% OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite (Cyber Monday Only)
If you’re willing to wait until Cyber Monday 2022, Sling TV will be running a deal for one-day only which will let you get the best of both deals.
With the promotion, you can get 50% OFF Sling TV + a Free Fire Stick Lite ($29.99). With Sling Orange or Blue, you would be getting a month of Sling and the free Fire Stick for just $20.
What Channels Do You Get with Sling TV?
Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR, which you can upgrade to 200 hours for just $5.
Sling Orange
Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.
How to Save on Other Streaming Services
If you didn’t find a Black Friday deal that is a perfect fit, we’ve rounded up the best deals on streaming services to help you save for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022.
Best Black Friday 2022 Deals on Streaming Services
|Service
|Deal
|Normal Price
|Promo Code
|Link
|Hulu
|$1.99/mo. For 12 Months
|$7.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Hulu & Disney+
|$4.98/mo. For 12 Months
|$15.98/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Peacock
|Get 12 Months of Peaock Premium For $0.99/mo. (80% OFF)
|$4.99/mo.
|SAVEBIG
|Get The Deal
|HBO Max
|Get 3 Months of HBO Max For $1.99 a Month
|$9.99/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Paramount+
|Get 12 Months of Paramount+ & Showtime For $4.99/mo
|$49.99/yr
|BFCM50
|Get The Deal
|Philo
|$5 For 1 Month of Philo + 7-Day Free Trial
|$25/mo.
|thanks
|Get The Deal
|Sling TV
|$10 OFF Sling TV + Free Fire Stick Lite + $30 Free Extras
|$40/mo.
|-
|Get The Deal
|Disney+
|Get 1-Year of Disney+ For $79.99 (~30% OFF)
|$109.99/yr.
|-
|Get The Deal
|NBA League Pass
|$50 For Entire Season
|$99.99/season
|Get The Deal
2022 Black Friday Streaming Service Guides
If you want to see the best streaming deals on every streaming service, we’ve put together a unique guide for you.
- Apple TV+ Black Friday Deals
- discovery+ Black Friday Deals
- Disney+ Black Friday Deals
- ESPN+ Black Friday Deals
- fuboTV Black Friday Deals
- HBO Max Black Friday Deals
- Hulu Black Friday Deals
- Hulu + Live TV Black Friday Deals
- Netflix Black Friday Deals
- Paramount+ Black Friday Deals
- Peacock Black Friday Deals
- Prime Video Black Friday Deals
- Showtime Black Friday Deals
- Sling TV Black Friday Deals
- YouTube TV Black Friday Deals