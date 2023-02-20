DEAL ALERT: Get Bally Sports+ for Just $14.99 per Month for the Next Year (25% Off)

 Skip to Content
Jason Gurwin

If you’ve been waiting to sign-up for Bally Sports+ to watch the stretch run of your favorite NBA and NHL teams, now is the time. Until March 6, customers in select Bally Sports markets can sign-up to stream their favorite teams for just $14.99 per month for the next 12 months, $5 off the normal price of $19.99 monthly.

The offer is only available to those in markets featuring Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Sun, and Bally Sports Wisconsin. In those regions, not only can you stream NHL and NBA teams, but you will be able to stream in-market action from your favorite local MLB teams: Tigers, Marlins, Royals, Brewers, and Rays.

How to Get 25% OFF Bally Sports+

Below, you can see a full list of teams that you will get when you sign-up for Bally Sports+ in your market.

Are There Local Blackouts with Bally Sports+?

Unlike an out-of-market package like MLB.TV or NBA League Pass, Bally Sports+ is designed for those who want to watch in their local market without a traditional TV subscription. So, any game that airs on your local Bally Sports channel will be available in the app.

For instance, if you live in Detroit, you will be able to stream Detroit Tigers, Detroit Pistons, and Detroit Red Wings games without local blackouts. However, you won’t be able to watch games that air on other channels like ESPN or TBS; you will need a live TV Streaming service for that.

Does Bally Sports+ Offer a Free Trial?

Currently, Bally Sports+ offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

How Much Does Bally Sports+ Cost?

Bally Sports+ has both a monthly and annual plan. Normally, if you want to pay monthly, it would cost you $19.99, but with the deal mentioned above, you can save $5 per month if you sign up before March 6. If you want to save, you can pay $189.99 for a full year, which is $15.83 per month when pre-paid annually.

For those in markets that have multiple Bally Sports RSNs (e.g. Bally Sports South & Bally Sports Southeast), you will need to subscribe to both channels in order to get every game from all teams in your market. Fortunately, Bally Sports+ has also added a “Bundle Option” that allows fans to combine subscriptions to multiple channels that would normally be offered side-by-side from cable providers.

For example, fans in Florida will be able to subscribe to a bundle featuring Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Sun, which will allow them to watch games from the NBA’s Miami Heat, NHL’s Florida Panthers, and MLB’s Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins. While each channel costs $19.99 per month, you can bundle them for $29.99 monthly.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Bally Sports+?

You can stream Bally Sports+ via the Bally Sports App on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, iOS, Android, and BallySports.com.

What Teams are on Bally Sports RSNs?

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks* Phoenix Suns Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Orlando Magic Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals* St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins* Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds* Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres*
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves* Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers* Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Miami Heat Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports Tennessee Memphis Grizzlies Nashville Predators
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels* LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians*
