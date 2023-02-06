Bally Sports Now Available on fuboTV: What to Know, How to Get a Free Trial

After weeks of anticipation, the lineup of regional sports networks (RSNs) operated by Bally Sports are now available to fuboTV customers. Thanks to the addition of these channels, Fubo will now offer subscribers in 98% of major markets at least one RSN.

If you’re a fuboTV customer already, you might be wondering what teams the new channels cover, and if their addition means any extra fees for you. This guide will lay out everything you need to know, whether you’ve been a Fubo subscriber for years or you’re just now considering signing up.

Which Bally Sports RSNs Are Now Available on fuboTV?

The Bally Sports channels coming to fuboTV are:

Bally Sports Arizona

Bally Sports Detroit

Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Great Lakes

Bally Sports Indiana

Bally Sports Kansas City

Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports New Orleans

Bally Sports North

Bally Sports Ohio Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports San Diego

Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports South

Bally Sports Southeast

Bally Sports Southwest

Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports West

Bally Sports Wisconsin.

What Teams Can You Watch on Bally Sports RSNs?

Does fuboTV Offer Other RSNs?

How Much Does a fuboTV Subscription Cost?

That depends somewhat on how many RSNs are in your coverage area. A subscription to Fubo’s base Pro plan starts at $74.99, which will give users access to the RSNs listed above plus 25 of the top 35 cable channels currently available. fuboTV also offers Elite and Premier plans for $84.99 and $94.99 respectively, each with additional channel offerings.

It will be key for potential Fubo subscribers to determine how many RSNs are available in their market when trying to figure out what their monthly bill will be. Customers with one RSN will be charged an $11 monthly fee, while those with two or more will see their bill increase $14 per month. As noted above, 98% of fuboTV customers have at least one RSN in their market, so new users should expect to pay at least $86.99 per month.

Does fuboTV Offer a Free Trial?

Yes it does! New users who are on the fence about the additional RSN fees that come with a Fubo subscription can access a seven-day free trial to the service. That will give them ample time to determine if they’re getting all the local sports and entertainment they could ask for.

What Else Can You Watch on fuboTV?

fuboTV offers hundreds of unique channels, depending on what market you live in. The service carries popular entertainment networks like FX, VH1, and Paramount Network, live news networks such as MSNBC and Fox News, and top-flight kids entertainment like the Disney Channel. It even offers local broadcast channels, though users in most markets who prefer CBS will have to watch via the national feed instead of local affiliates.

The real value of fuboTV is in its sports offerings. In addition to the RSNs listed above, Fubo carries national sports broadcasters such as ESPN, USA Network, and FS1. It also carries premium cable sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services).

What Other Features Come With a fuboTV Subscription?

fuboTV offers its users on all price tiers except its skinny Spanish-language Latino bundle 1000 hours of Cloud DVR space. Users are also allowed to watch on up to 10 devices at once, so you won’t have to worry about kicking anyone off their screen when you need to catch the latest live NBA or NHL game.

Can You Stream fuboTV in 4K?

fuboTV offers certain events and channels in 4K as part of their Elite Plan, but not all content is available in ultra-high definition. The new Bally Sports RSNs, for example, are not being broadcast in 4K at this time.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Bally Sports RSNs on fuboTV?

Users can access fuboTV with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV devices.