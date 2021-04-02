 Skip to Content
Bally Sports App

How to Watch Bally Sports Extra Games Online

Jason Gurwin

With Fox Sports RSNs becoming Bally Sports this week, it’s important for fans to know exactly how to stream their favorite teams’ games. While most of your teams games will air on Bally Sports or Bally Sports Plus – when there are too many games at the same time, some will be made available on Bally Sports Extra.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in Fox Sports GO (which will soon become the Bally Sports App).

If your Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

  • If you don’t have a cable or satellite package, Click here to sign-up for AT&T TV
  • Once signed up, go to Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer
  • Log-in with your streaming (e.g. AT&T log-in) or cable credentials
  • Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports Extra?

You can stream Bally Sports Extra with any Live TV Streaming Service that also offers your local Bally Sports RSN. Currently, your only option is with the AT&T TV Choice Plan, which is $84.99 a month without a contract.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Extra + 35 Top Cable Channels

What Teams are Available in the Bally Sports App?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Miami Heat Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets/Memphis Grizzlies Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Orlando Magic Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Marquee Sports Network Chicago Cubs
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Indians
YES Network New York Yankees Brooklyn Nets
