How to Watch Bally Sports Extra Games Online

With Fox Sports RSNs becoming Bally Sports this week, it’s important for fans to know exactly how to stream their favorite teams’ games. While most of your teams games will air on Bally Sports or Bally Sports Plus – when there are too many games at the same time, some will be made available on Bally Sports Extra.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in Fox Sports GO (which will soon become the Bally Sports App).

If your Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

Once signed up, go to Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App on your smartphone, tablet, streaming player, or computer

Log-in with your streaming (e.g. AT&T log-in) or cable credentials

Once authenticated, games on Bally Sports Extra will show as available on your Fox Sports GO/Bally Sports App

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports Extra?

You can stream Bally Sports Extra with any Live TV Streaming Service that also offers your local Bally Sports RSN. Currently, your only option is with the AT&T TV Choice Plan, which is $84.99 a month without a contract.

What Teams are Available in the Bally Sports App?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.