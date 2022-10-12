How to Watch Bally Sports RSNs Without Cable or Satellite to Stream NHL and NBA Games During 2022-23 Season

If your favorite NHL or NBA team plays on a Bally Sports Regional Sports Network (RSN), it has been a difficult few years to stream live games. The channels used to be available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, but those haven’t been an option since 2020.

Currently, the only bundle to stream Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network is with a subscription to DIRECTV Stream’s Choice Plan ($89.99), which is currently offering $10 Off your first five months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

So what is a fan to do? Fortunately, there are new options to stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, YES Network, and Spectrum SportsNet.

To get your local RSN, you will need to sign-up for their $89.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $104.99 DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

The service now also includes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams, so everyone can watch around the house.

For those in other markets, they also carry MASN, MSG, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

2. Bally Sports+

If you are just looking for access to just your local RSN, you do have a new option. Starting with the 2022-23, Bally Sports RSNs are now available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service called Bally Sports+. For $19.99 a month, or $189.99 per year, you will get access to your Bally Sports RSN channel with a single subscription.

Fortunately, if you are a NBA and NHL fan that appear on the same Bally Sports channel, you would get all games airing on that network during the NHL and NBA season.

Unlike DIRECTV STREAM though, you won’t get nationally televised games on ESPN, TNT, or ABC – which would require a separate streaming package. If you do sign-up for Bally Sports+, you could also sign-up for Sling TV's Orange Plan ($35), which would get you those channels on the cheap.

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle, you will get access to the the newly launched Bally Sports App, which will give you access to live games of your local Bally Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

The app currently gives those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Bally Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package – MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, or NHL.TV – you’re mileage might vary. This is definitely against the terms of service, but with it being harder to get channels, this is a route that we’re hearing a lot of streamers are planning to try.

