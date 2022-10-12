 Skip to Content
How to Watch Bally Sports RSNs Without Cable or Satellite to Stream NHL and NBA Games During 2022-23 Season

Jason Gurwin

If your favorite NHL or NBA team plays on a Bally Sports Regional Sports Network (RSN), it has been a difficult few years to stream live games. The channels used to be available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, but those haven’t been an option since 2020.

Currently, the only bundle to stream Bally Sports RSNs and YES Network is with a subscription to DIRECTV Stream’s Choice Plan ($89.99), which is currently offering $10 Off your first five months, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

So what is a fan to do? Fortunately, there are new options to stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, YES Network, and Spectrum SportsNet.

To get your local RSN, you will need to sign-up for their $89.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $104.99 DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

The service now also includes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams, so everyone can watch around the house.

For those in other markets, they also carry MASN, MSG, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

2. Bally Sports+

If you are just looking for access to just your local RSN, you do have a new option. Starting with the 2022-23, Bally Sports RSNs are now available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service called Bally Sports+. For $19.99 a month, or $189.99 per year, you will get access to your Bally Sports RSN channel with a single subscription.

Fortunately, if you are a NBA and NHL fan that appear on the same Bally Sports channel, you would get all games airing on that network during the NHL and NBA season.

Unlike DIRECTV STREAM though, you won’t get nationally televised games on ESPN, TNT, or ABC – which would require a separate streaming package. If you do sign-up for Bally Sports+, you could also sign-up for Sling TV's Orange Plan ($35), which would get you those channels on the cheap.

3. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle, you will get access to the the newly launched Bally Sports App, which will give you access to live games of your local Bally Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

The app currently gives those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

4. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Bally Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package – MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, or NHL.TV – you’re mileage might vary. This is definitely against the terms of service, but with it being harder to get channels, this is a route that we’re hearing a lot of streamers are planning to try.

What Bally Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Teams are on Bally Sports RSNs?

*Bally Sports+ doesn’t have streaming rights yet for teams with an asterisk.

RSN MLB NBA NHL
Bally Sports Arizona Arizona Diamondbacks* Phoenix Suns Arizona Coyotes
Bally Sports Detroit Detroit Tigers Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings
Bally Sports Florida Miami Marlins Orlando Magic Florida Panthers
Bally Sports Indiana Indiana Pacers
Bally Sports Kansas City Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Midwest St. Louis Cardinals* St. Louis Blues
Bally Sports New Orleans New Orleans Pelicans
Bally Sports North Minnesota Twins* Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Wild
Bally Sports Ohio Cincinnati Reds* Cleveland Cavaliers Columbus Blue Jackets
Bally Sports Oklahoma Oklahoma City Thunder
Bally Sports SoCal Anaheim Ducks
Bally Sports San Diego San Diego Padres*
Bally Sports South Atlanta Braves* Atlanta Hawks Nashville Predators
Bally Sports Southeast Charlotte Hornets Carolina Hurricanes
Bally Sports Southwest Texas Rangers* Dallas Mavericks Dallas Stars
Bally Sports Sun Tampa Bay Rays Miami Heat Tampa Bay Lightning
Bally Sports Tennessee Memphis Grizzlies Nashville Predators
Bally Sports West Los Angeles Angels* LA Clippers Los Angeles Kings
Bally Sports Wisconsin Milwaukee Brewers Milwaukee Bucks
Bally Sports Great Lakes Cleveland Guardians*

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Altitude ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
AT&T SportsNet Southwest ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Bally Sports Arizona ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Carolinas ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Detroit ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Florida ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Great Lakes ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Indiana ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Kansas City ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Midwest ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports New Orleans ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports North ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Ohio ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Oklahoma ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports San Diego ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports SoCal ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports South ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Southeast ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Southwest ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Sun ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Tennessee ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports West ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Bally Sports Wisconsin ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Arizona ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Carolinas ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Detroit ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Florida ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Indiana ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Kansas City ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Midwest ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports New Orleans ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports North ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Ohio ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Oklahoma ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Prime Ticket ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports San Diego ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports South ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Southeast ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Southwest ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Sun ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Tennessee ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports West ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Fox Sports Wisconsin ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Longhorn Network - - - - ^ $11 - -
Marquee Sports Network ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
MASN ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
MASN2 ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
MSG ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
MSG Sportsnet ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
NBC Sports Bay Area ≥ $89.99 - - -
NBC Sports Boston ≥ $89.99 - - -
NBC Sports California ≥ $89.99 - - -
NBC Sports Chicago ≥ $89.99 - - -
NBC Sports Northwest - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia - - - -
NBC Sports Philadelphia+ - - - -
NBC Sports Washington ≥ $89.99 - - -
NBC Sports Washington+ - - - - -
NESN ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Root Sports Northwest ≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
Spectrum SportsNet LA ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
SportsNet NY ≥ $89.99 - - -
SportsTime Ohio ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
YES Network ≥ $89.99 - - - - - -
