Which Sports Teams Are Affected by the New fuboTV/Bally Announcement?
Sports fans who cut the cord got excellent news on Wednesday, as the live TV streaming service fuboTV announced a deal with Sinclair Broadcasting Group to carry 19 regional sports networks (RSNs) from Bally Sports. These channels will be included in the base plan of all Fubo subscribers in the given markets covered by the 19 channels.
While the channels will be coming to the streamers in the coming weeks, subscribers might be wondering if their favorite team will now be offered on Bally RSNs through Fubo. Check below for a full list of channels to be available through fuboTV, and which teams broadcast games on those networks. As the RSNs are regional by definition, each individual channel will be available only for in-market customers.
fuboTV already airs SBG networks the Tennis Channel and the Marquee Sports Network — which is the home of the Chicago Cubs — so bringing in the 19 RSNs will help round out the streamer’s sports viewing options for many fans across the country.
With the addition of the Bally Sports RSNs, fuboTV will offer fans over 35 sports networks in its portfolio, with most being available on its base channel package (Pro) for $69.99 per month. These additions will bring Fubo’s sports offerings to more than 50,000 live sporting events annually — with many streaming in 4K — from RSNs, local broadcast networks, and national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Network, and more.
RSNs may not be around for much longer in their present form, as media companies determine the best strategies for integrating them into their future streaming plans. Thanks to Fubo, cord-cutters in select markets will now have access to all the teams carried by the 19 Bally RSNs now available on the streamer.
The only other places that sports fans are able to stream the Bally Sports RSNs are DIRECTV STREAM — which is increasing its prices to $99.99 per month in January — and Sinclair’s direct-to-consumer streamer Bally Sports+.
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~38 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY. They recently announced the they will be adding Bally Sports RSNs in January 2023.