Which Sports Teams Are Affected by the New fuboTV/Bally Announcement?

Sports fans who cut the cord got excellent news on Wednesday, as the live TV streaming service fuboTV announced a deal with Sinclair Broadcasting Group to carry 19 regional sports networks (RSNs) from Bally Sports. These channels will be included in the base plan of all Fubo subscribers in the given markets covered by the 19 channels.

While the channels will be coming to the streamers in the coming weeks, subscribers might be wondering if their favorite team will now be offered on Bally RSNs through Fubo. Check below for a full list of channels to be available through fuboTV, and which teams broadcast games on those networks. As the RSNs are regional by definition, each individual channel will be available only for in-market customers.

fuboTV already airs SBG networks the Tennis Channel and the Marquee Sports Network — which is the home of the Chicago Cubs — so bringing in the 19 RSNs will help round out the streamer’s sports viewing options for many fans across the country.

With the addition of the Bally Sports RSNs, fuboTV will offer fans over 35 sports networks in its portfolio, with most being available on its base channel package (Pro) for $69.99 per month. These additions will bring Fubo’s sports offerings to more than 50,000 live sporting events annually — with many streaming in 4K — from RSNs, local broadcast networks, and national sports networks ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network, the Pac-12 Network, and more.

RSNs may not be around for much longer in their present form, as media companies determine the best strategies for integrating them into their future streaming plans. Thanks to Fubo, cord-cutters in select markets will now have access to all the teams carried by the 19 Bally RSNs now available on the streamer.

The only other places that sports fans are able to stream the Bally Sports RSNs are DIRECTV STREAM — which is increasing its prices to $99.99 per month in January — and Sinclair’s direct-to-consumer streamer Bally Sports+.