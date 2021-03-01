FCC Won’t End Dispute Between Streaming Services and Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs

If you were hoping the FCC was going to settle the dispute to bring Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs and Live TV Streaming Services like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and fuboTV – they won’t be able to. In January, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, asked Disney and Sinclair to end the carriage dispute between Hulu and Fox Sports Ohio.

“The dispute between Disney and Sinclair threatens to cut off over 100,000 Ohio Hulu subscribers’ access to their local teams, save for a few opportunities to watch them play on a national stage,” wrote Brown. “On behalf of the fans of all of Ohio’s professional teams, I hope that you will work to reach an equitable agreement as soon as possible, without affecting Ohioans’ access to their local teams.”

At the time, Brown is also urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to monitor the situation and impartially facilitate a resolution. However, the FCC Acting Chairmwoman, Jessica Rosenworcel, says that they don’t have jurisdiction over carriage disputes between vMVPDs like Hulu and channel owners.

In a letter, Rosenworcel said: “Section 616 of the Communications Act and the Commission’s “program carriage” rules only govern negotiations between third-party video programming vendors and multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs). As such, the Commission does not have jurisdiction over carriage disputes involving non-MVPD over-the-top linear video providers like Hulu + Live TV. “

“Nonetheless, I share your interest in the parties continuing to negotiate in good faith and hope they will come to agreement to minimize any disruption to Hulu + Live TV subscribers. Moreover, I agree that programming that reflects the community is important—and for many of us that means being able to view the home team.”

This isn’t an issue with only Hulu either.

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped them from their Live TV Streaming Service.

Currently, the only service that carries Fox Sports RSNs (soon to be Bally Sports), is AT&T TV, which offers it as part of their $84.99 a month “Choice Plan.”

What Fox Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

FOX Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Fox Sports and other RSNs?