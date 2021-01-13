 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Stream NHL Games Live on ESPN Plus During 2021 Season

Jason Gurwin

For the third straight season, ESPN+, will be airing daily NHL out-of-market NHL games. This season they will air to nearly 2 games every night. During the first two months of the NHL season, they will feature 68 games covering every team in the NHL.

  • When: Starting January 14th, 2021
  • Stream: Watch with ESPN+
  • Pricing: $5.99 a month / $59.99 per year

The coverage starts on January 14th with Taylor Hall’s debut for the Buffalo Sabres as they face the Washington Capitals, along with the Vancouver Canucks and Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year and includes live and on demand sports programming. Subscribers will also get access to a daily NHL highlights show on ESPN+ called In The Crease hosted by Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose. The show will air every morning at 10am following games the night before.

When you subscribe to ESPN+, you can stream NHL Games in the ESPN App on most major streaming players including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, gaming devices like PS4 and Xbox One, mobile devices on iOS, Android, and most major browsers.

In addition to NHL games, subscribers to ESPN+ get access to UFC, daily out-of-market NHL, MLB, MLS games, international soccer coverage like Serie A, college sports, original shows like NFL PrimeTime & Peyton’s Places, and the entire library of 30 for 30 content.

ESPN+ subcribers also get access to additional content on ESPN.com that used to be paywalled under ESPN Insider. This include additional team coverage, exclusive analysis, and fantasy football tools.

ESPN+ NHL Streaming Schedule

Date Start Time Away Home Stream Link
14-Jan 7:00 PM Washington Capitals Buffalo Sabres Stream with ESPN+
14-Jan 9:00 PM Vancouver Canucks Edmonton Oilers Stream with ESPN+
15-Jan 7:00 PM Chicago Blackhawks Tampa Bay Lightning Stream with ESPN+
15-Jan 9:00 PM St. Louis Blues Colorado Avalanche Stream with ESPN+
16-Jan 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Ottawa Senators Stream with ESPN+
16-Jan 8:00 PM Columbus Blue Jackets Nashville Predators Stream with ESPN+
18-Jan 9:00 PM Vancouver Canucks Calgary Flames Stream with ESPN+
18-Jan 9:00 PM Montreal Canadiens Edmonton Oilers Stream with ESPN+
19-Jan 7:30 PM Columbus Blue Jackets Detroit Red Wings Stream with ESPN+
19-Jan 8:00 PM Carolina Hurricanes Nashville Predators Stream with ESPN+
20-Jan 10:00 PM Montreal Canadiens Vancouver Canucks Stream with ESPN+
20-Jan 10:00 PM Arizona Coyotes Vegas Golden Knights Stream with ESPN+
21-Jan 10:00 PM Colorado Avalanche Los Angeles Kings Stream with ESPN+
22-Jan 7:00 PM Edmonton Oilers Toronto Maple Leafs Stream with ESPN+
22-Jan 8:30 PM Nashville Predators Dallas Stars Stream with ESPN+
23-Jan 7:00 PM Tampa Bay Lightning Columbus Blue Jackets Stream with ESPN+
23-Jan 8:00 PM Los Angeles Kings St. Louis Blues Stream with ESPN+
24-Jan 7:00 PM New York Rangers Pittsburgh Penguins Stream with ESPN+
24-Jan 9:00 PM Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets Stream with ESPN+
26-Jan 9:00 PM San Jose Sharks Colorado Avalanche Stream with ESPN+
26-Jan 9:00 PM St. Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights Stream with ESPN+
28-Jan 7:00 PM Pittsburgh Penguins Boston Bruins Stream with ESPN+
28-Jan 9:00 PM St. Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights Stream with ESPN+
30-Jan 7:00 PM Boston Bruins Washington Capitals Stream with ESPN+
30-Jan 7:00 PM New York Islanders Philadelphia Flyers Stream with ESPN+
31-Jan 7:00 PM New York Islanders Philadelphia Flyers Stream with ESPN+
31-Jan 8:00 PM St. Louis Blues Anaheim Ducks Stream with ESPN+
1-Feb 8:00 PM Calgary Flames Winnipeg Jets Stream with ESPN+
2-Feb 7:00 PM New Jersey Devils Pittsburgh Penguins Stream with ESPN+
2-Feb 10:00 PM Ottawa Senators Edmonton Oilers Stream with ESPN+
4-Feb 7:00 PM Buffalo Sabres New York Islanders Stream with ESPN+
4-Feb 9:00 PM Minnesota Wild Colorado Avalanche Stream with ESPN+
5-Feb 7:00 PM Detroit Red Wings Tampa Bay Lightning Stream with ESPN+
5-Feb 10:00 PM San Jose Sharks Anaheim Ducks Stream with ESPN+
6-Feb 7:00 PM Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders Stream with ESPN+
6-Feb 7:30 PM Buffalo Sabres Boston Bruins Stream with ESPN+
7-Feb 3:00 PM Colorado Avalanche St. Louis Blues Stream with ESPN+
7-Feb 3:00 PM Arizona Coyotes Minnesota Wild Stream with ESPN+
8-Feb 8:00 PM Tampa Bay Lightning Nashville Predators Stream with ESPN+
9-Feb 7:00 PM Philadelphia Flyers Washington Capitals Stream with ESPN+
9-Feb 10:00 PM Winnipeg Jets Calgary Flames Stream with ESPN+
11-Feb 7:00 PM Edmonton Oilers Montreal Canadiens Stream with ESPN+
11-Feb 7:00 PM New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers Stream with ESPN+
13-Feb 7:00 PM Tampa Bay Lightning Florida Panthers Stream with ESPN+
13-Feb 8:00 PM Carolina Hurricanes Dallas Stars Stream with ESPN+
15-Feb 7:30 PM Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings Stream with ESPN+
15-Feb 10:00 PM Calgary Flames Vancouver Canucks Stream with ESPN+
16-Feb 8:30 PM Nashville Predators Dallas Stars Stream with ESPN+
16-Feb 10:00 PM Minnesota Wild Los Angeles Kings Stream with ESPN+
18-Feb 7:00 PM Nashville Predators Columbus Blue Jackets Stream with ESPN+
18-Feb 7:00 PM New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins Stream with ESPN+
19-Feb 7:30 PM Florida Panthers Detroit Red Wings Stream with ESPN+
19-Feb 9:00 PM Edmonton Oilers Calgary Flames Stream with ESPN+
20-Feb 7:00 PM Toronto Maple Leafs Montreal Canadiens Stream with ESPN+
20-Feb 9:00 PM Minnesota Wild Anaheim Ducks Stream with ESPN+
21-Feb 5:00 PM New York Rangers Washington Capitals Stream with ESPN+
22-Feb 7:00 PM Buffalo Sabres New Jersey Devils Stream with ESPN+
22-Feb 9:00 PM Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche Stream with ESPN+
23-Feb 7:30 PM Nashville Predators Detroit Red Wings Stream with ESPN+
23-Feb 10:00 PM Edmonton Oilers Vancouver Canucks Stream with ESPN+
25-Feb 7:00 PM Carolina Hurricanes Tampa Bay Lightning Stream with ESPN+
25-Feb 7:00 PM Pittsburgh Penguins Washington Capitals Stream with ESPN+
26-Feb 7:00 PM Philadelphia Flyers Buffalo Sabres Stream with ESPN+
26-Feb 10:30 PM St. Louis Blues San Jose Sharks Stream with ESPN+
27-Feb 8:00 PM Detroit Red Wings Chicago Blackhawks Stream with ESPN+
27-Feb 9:00 PM Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes Stream with ESPN+
28-Feb 3:00 PM Philadelphia Flyers Buffalo Sabres Stream with ESPN+
28-Feb 5:00 PM Pittsburgh Penguins New York Islanders Stream with ESPN+