How to Stream NHL Games Live on ESPN Plus During 2021 Season

For the third straight season, ESPN+, will be airing daily NHL out-of-market NHL games. This season they will air to nearly 2 games every night. During the first two months of the NHL season, they will feature 68 games covering every team in the NHL.

NHL on ESPN+

When: Starting January 14th, 2021

Stream: Watch with ESPN+

Pricing: $5.99 a month / $59.99 per year Sign Up $5.99 / month espnplus.com

The coverage starts on January 14th with Taylor Hall’s debut for the Buffalo Sabres as they face the Washington Capitals, along with the Vancouver Canucks and Connor McDavid’s Edmonton Oilers.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ for $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year and includes live and on demand sports programming. Subscribers will also get access to a daily NHL highlights show on ESPN+ called In The Crease hosted by Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose. The show will air every morning at 10am following games the night before.

When you subscribe to ESPN+, you can stream NHL Games in the ESPN App on most major streaming players including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, gaming devices like PS4 and Xbox One, mobile devices on iOS, Android, and most major browsers.

In addition to NHL games, subscribers to ESPN+ get access to UFC, daily out-of-market NHL, MLB, MLS games, international soccer coverage like Serie A, college sports, original shows like NFL PrimeTime & Peyton’s Places, and the entire library of 30 for 30 content.

ESPN+ subcribers also get access to additional content on ESPN.com that used to be paywalled under ESPN Insider. This include additional team coverage, exclusive analysis, and fantasy football tools.

ESPN+ NHL Streaming Schedule