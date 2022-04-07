What MLB Teams Can You Stream on the Bally Sports App?

If you want to stream your favorite MLB, NHL, or NBA team with the Bally Sports App, you can do that on your phone, tablet, or connected TV device like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV. But is it available for all of your favorite teams?

Regardless of when a DTC subscription is available, the soonest MLB fans might care is the Summer of 2022, when Sinclair finally has rights to broadcast some MLB team games without a partner streaming service or cable company. For now though that is limited to five MLB teams.

What MLB Teams Can Bally Stream DTC?

Starting in the Summer 2022, you will be able to stream the following teams in the Bally Sports App, without a cable or satellite subscription. While pricing has not been set it will likely cost more than $20/month.

How can you stream games in the Bally Sports App now?

If you use your cable, satellite, or a streaming subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials to access the Bally Sports App. Every team that is available on your local Bally Sports RSN, will also be available to you in the Bally Sports App.

DIRECTV STREAM is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, YES Network, and Marquee Sports Network.

5-Day Free Trial $89.99/mo. directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

To get your local RSN, you will need to sign-up for their $89.99 DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which offers a 5-Day Free Trial. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $104.99 DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get HBO Max and other premium channels are included for three months. You will get Unlimited simultaneous streams and they now included an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge.

For those in other markets, they also carry MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

What Bally Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?