How to Watch Bally Sports RSNs Without Cable or Satellite Subscription

If you’re a fan of one of 40 MLB, NBA, or NHL teams that play on a Bally Sports Regional Sports Network (previously Fox Sports RSN), YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, you used to have a number of options to stream your favorite team. But, over the past 18 months, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV stopped carrying them on their Live TV Streaming Service.

Then in January, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – but fortunately introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans.

So what is a fan to do? While Sinclair is expected to launch a direct-to-consumer service in 2022, with MLB season starting on April 1st, these are your options to stream Bally Sports RSNs on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your computer.

1. AT&T TV (No Contract Plans)

AT&T TV is the only Live TV Streaming Service that offers Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks, YES Network, and Marquee Sports Network.

If you don’t want a contract, you can sign-up for their $84.99 AT&T TV Choice Plan. In addition to your local Bally Sports RSN, you will get all Top 35 Cable channels, as well as MLB Network and NBA TV. If you upgrade to their $94.99 AT&T TV Premier Plan, you will also get NHL Network.

For a limited time, you will also get NBA League Pass Premium and HBO Max included for a year. You will get near Unlimited simultaneous streams (20 at the same time in your home), as well as a 20 Hour DVR, that can be upgraded to Unlimited for $10.

For those in other markets, they also carry MASN, MSG, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ROOT Sports Northwest.

2. AT&T TV (2-Year Contract)

The same AT&T TV “Choice” plan is $65 a month with a two year contract, but that is only for the first year (then its $110/month) and doesn’t include the ~$8.50 RSN Fee.

The biggest benefit to signing a two-year contract is that you get an Unlimited DVR (as compared to 20 Hours on the no-contract plan) and a Android TV streaming device included.

2. TV Everywhere Credentials

When you (or someone in your household) subscribes a cable, satellite, or streaming bundle, you will get access to the the newly launched Bally Sports App, which will give you access to live games of your local Bally Sports RSN. This will work on your streaming player like Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku – or your mobile device.

The new app, which launches on March 31st, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

3. Out-Of-Market Package + VPN

With it being more difficult to get Bally Sports RSNs, some fans are going to resort to “alternative” ways to get games. While with out-of-market packages you can’t stream local games, during previous carriage disputes some fans have changed their location with a VPN like ExpressVPN, so they could stream local games.

Depending on the out-of-market package – MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, or NHL.TV – you’re mileage might vary. But, with it being harder to get channels, this is definitely a route that we’re hearing a lot of streamers are planning to try.

What Fox Sports RSNs Carry Local Sports Teams?

Bally Sports Regional Sports Networks broadcasts local telecasts of 14 MLB teams, 17 NBA teams and 13 NHL teams.

What Streaming Services Offer Bally Sports RSN and other Regional Sports Networks?