Exclusive Deal: Get $75 Back on AT&T TV to Stream Your Favorite Teams on Bally Sports, YES Network, & Marquee

With 2021 Opening Day on April 1st, your options to stream your favorite team has gotten a bit more limited. Last year, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, and fuboTV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs, which has relaunched as Bally Sports. With the change, the only option to stream your favorite teams on Bally Sports, YES Network, and Marquee Sports Network is with AT&T TV.

While AT&T TV “Choice” Plan normally costs $84.99 a month, for a limited time, The Streamable is offering new AT&T TV subscribers a $75 Amazon Gift Card when they complete their first month of service.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click here to learn more about the offer

Once there, click “Get The Deal” to activate the promotion

Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Who is Eligible For the Promotion?

To be eligible, you need to be a new AT&T TV subscriber. To earn the Amazon Gift Card, you need to pay and maintain your service for at least one month. The offer is only valid for one member of a household.

In order to earn the gift card, you must click through from The Streamable and complete your purchase through the AT&T TV website. The offer cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

When will I Receive my Amazon Gift Card?

You will receive your gift card ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service. However, once you complete your order, we will notify you within 2-3 days to let you know that we got your order.

How can I contact you?

Click here to contact us with questions. We will e-mail you automatically 2-3 days after you complete your order to let you know that you earned your gift card.

What Regional Sports Networks does AT&T TV Carry?

Currently, AT&T TV is the only streaming service that offers Bally Sports/Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, Marquee Sports Network, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet LA, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and Altitude. They aren’t available on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, or Sling TV.

They also are one of the select services that offer NESN, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and NBC Sports RSNs.

Does AT&T TV have a Contract or Extra Fees?

When you sign up for AT&T TV “No Contract” Plan, your AT&T TV service will be month-to-month, so you can cancel at anytime without penalty. There are also no Broadcast TV or RSN Fees.

What Features Does AT&T TV Have?

With AT&T TV, you will be able to stream 90+ channels including locals and your local RSN on their “Choice” Plan. The service includes 20 simultaneous streams in your home (and three while traveling).

On their “No Contract” plans, a 20 Hour DVR included, but can be upgraded to an Unlimited DVR for $10 a month. The service also includes thousands of hours of on-demand content from your favorite channels.

For a limited time, you will get 1-year free of HBO Max and NBA League Pass Premium.

What Channels Does AT&T TV Include?

On all plans, AT&T TV includes local channels and 34 of the Top 35 Cable Channels including live sports (ESPN, FS1, NBCSN, TNT, TBS), live news (CNN, MSNBC, Fox News), and entertainment (Discovery, Bravo, HGTV, A&E, Hallmark, and more)

What Local Teams can I Watch with AT&T TV?

You will be able to stream your favorite teams locally using the AT&T TV Choice Plan. To be able to stream your favorite team, you will need to be in the local market.

Additional Information

This promotion is not sponsored or affiliated with Amazon in any way. The Amazon Gift Card will be provided by The Streamable for completing the purchase.